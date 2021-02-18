Introducing Teck Genius, the Future-Focused IT Services & Cybersecurity Provider

Driven by a genuine care for quality, Teck Genius is on a mission to take the stress out of tech.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teck Genius is pleased to announce the launch of its new platform that provides an all-in-one IT managed services solution to manage, protect and streamline clients’ operations. Located in London, UK, the company delivers unparalleled support services to clients all over the world with affordable cybersecurity solutions.According to Teck Genius founder Elliot Evans, many companies nowadays are particularly concerned about online threats.“Unfortunately, online threats are a part of life nowadays,” says Evans. “It’s not something to be taken lightly. We’d be happy to analyse your business and provide you with an assessment before determining the best cybersecurity strategy for you.”Evans explains that Teck Genius offers comprehensive IT managed support services that provides clients with the expert knowledge they need.“We help businesses of all sizes in all industries and offer a unique, tailored approach to each client. Our clients are happy not to have to hire in-house while we keep everything running smoothly for them.”With a team of highly skilled and fully qualified IT professionals, Teck Genius offers a variety of services, including● IT SupportThe company’s engineers are available 24/7 to ensure their clients IT infrastructure and services run optimally.● Managed ServicesTeck Genius will manage and maintain services such as hosting, email, end-user computing, and cybersecurity.● Cloud ServicesCloud experts can help leverage the power of the cloud and create significant cost savings too.● CybersecurityProactive management and monitoring ensure security is optimised and working effectively to keep assets safe.● Voice and DataWith VoIP technology, telephone hardware, and network solutions, Teck Genius provides a whole host of voice and data services.● IT ConsultancyBespoke, expert IT advice is designed to help businesses expand and thrive.● vCTOA vCTO allows clients to gain access to the knowledge they need exactly when needed, for a much more cost-effective solution.For more information, visit the website at https://teckgenius.co.uk About the CompanyBased in the UK, Teck Genius is an IT service provider that’s on a mission to take the stress out of tech and allow business owners and entrepreneurs focus on what they do best. The company’s experienced team of specialists operate 24/7, 365 days a year to cater to clients around the globe. A wide variety of services are offered, including IT Support, Managed Services, Cybersecurity and many more.