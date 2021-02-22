Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ken Garff Names Mark Ballstaedt Chief Technology Officer

Mark Ballstaedt has been named Chief Technology Officer at Ken Garff Automotive Group to develop strategy for advancing technology throughout the company, which is an industry leader.

The CTO is a critical position that will provide leadership on current technology and identify trends to keep Ken Garff Automotive Group industry leaders

I am extremely impressed with the leadership, vision and culture at Ken Garff and feel this is an opportunity of a lifetime. I enjoy finding ways to disrupt industries and help companies grow.”
— Mark Ballstaedt
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Garff Automotive Group has named Mark Ballstaedt chief technology officer with a focus on developing strategy for advancing technology resources and ensuring technologies are used efficiently and securely throughout the company.

“We are delighted Mark has joined our team and will align our tech resources with our vision and companywide needs,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group. “This is a critical position that will provide leadership on current technology and identify trends to keep us as industry leaders.”

Most recently as Young Living’s executive president of information technology, Ballstaedt has provided digital technology and software development at multiple companies, including JetBlue Airways, 1-800 Contacts, Glasses.com, and Vivint Smart Home.

Ballstaedt not only brings digital technology and software development expertise but a passion for innovation, teamwork, and learning.

“I enjoy finding ways to disrupt industries and help companies grow, fostering relationships both within and outside of organizations, and mentoring team members to develop their talents and leadership skills,” said Ballstaedt. “I am extremely impressed with the leadership, vision and culture at Ken Garff and feel this is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Ken Garff Automotive Group is a subsidiary of Garff Enterprises, which employs over 4,000 professionals across all of its locations, with 48 companies in the Garff Enterprises, Inc. corporate family.

