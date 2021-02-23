Alyssa Phillips of HCR Wealth Advisors Joins Charles Schwab Technology, Operation and Services Board

HCR Wealth Advisors COO, Alyssa Phillips

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Operating Officer of HCR Wealth Advisors, Alyssa Phillips, has joined the Charles Schwab Technology, Operation and Services Board. As a Board member, Phillips will offer her insights throughout the year on emerging and hot-button topics concerning the intersection of finance and technology. This appointment adds to Phillips’ list of professional accolades in her career.

Phillips will meet alongside other Technology, Operation and Service Board members twice a year, while maintaining digital contact monthly, to consider new advancements to Schwab Advisor Services’ technology. She can then bring her broad understanding of the latest technologies to HCR Wealth Advisors and their clients.

This isn’t the first time Phillips has served on an advisory board such as this. She was previously a member of the Client Experience Panel for TD Ameritrade. She used her membership on this technology-based board to expand HCR’s toolbox of technology solutions to benefit clients.

“I am honored by my board appointment and look forward to contributing to Schwab’s technology roadmap for the future. Fintech has grown at such a fast pace in recent years, so it’s very exciting to be at the forefront of innovations that our industry will develop to improve operations and, more importantly, the client experience.”

About Phillips: Prior to joining HCR Wealth Advisors in 2018, Phillips spent her career building startups and fortifying companies in various industries, including consumer products, restaurant franchises, entertainment, and the non-profit sector. With a diverse resume, Phillips relates to her clients in a unique way. In her free time, she enjoys reading and staying active, with a particular personal interest in health and wellness.

About HCR Wealth Advisors: The Los Angeles firm caters to wealthy clients looking to manage their estates, stocks, taxes, philanthropic donations and more. HCR Wealth Advisors acts under its personalized Clarity Formula®, which is designed to protect every investor from unique risks as the markets shift over time. HCR’s team of financial experts takes on the burden of financial planning so their clients can focus more on life, rather than the numbers surrounding it.