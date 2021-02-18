Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Facility Optimization Ebook: A Guide to Identifying and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Traditionally, facility optimization projects, whether they focus on energy or water conservation, renewable energy adoption, or equipment retrofits, are all intended to reduce operation costs. However, facility optimization also supports an organization’s broader sustainability goals which can translate to real shareholder, employee, and customer value.

Start Your Facility Optimization Journey Here In this eBook, we offer a roadmap and tools for beginning your facility optimization journey. Within these pages you’ll learn how to:

  • Conduct a facility walk-through
  • Identify opportunities for improvement
  • Financialize a facility improvement project
  • Lead an efficient RFP process
  • Evaluate what options exist for on-site solar
  • Measure the true cost of water

About Antea Group Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, health and safety, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,200 employees in over 90 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Antea Group is a founding member of Inogen Alliance, a global network of independent consulting companies that are together by choice to collaborate around the world on EHS projects for a consistent client experience. Learn more at https://us.anteagroup.com.

