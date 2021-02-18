Lakewood University Receives Coveted Military Friendly® School & Employer Designation

The designation recognizes the organization’s work and dedication to the military community.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly acclaimed Lakewood University is announcing it has received the coveted Military Friendly® School and Employer designation notice for the 2021-2022 school year.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.In the organization’s latest news, Lakewood University has received the honor of being designated as a Military FriendlySchool and Employer for the 2021-2022 Military FriendlyCycle. This designation is given by the organization, Military Friendlyand is provided to a few hand-selected businesses who demonstrate exceptional hard work and dedication to the military community, including creating sustainable and meaningful career paths for service members.“Lakewood University is renowned for its inclusive values and this recent notice speaks to our mission to promote diversity and support for our military personnel,” says founder and President of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “This designation is very special to us as we are always committed to creating long-term economic and educational benefit to our military community who selflessly serve to protect our country.”For more information about Lakewood University, or to register, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.