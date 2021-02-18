All female creative team forms media company Firefly Rev Productions
Following the success of a collaborative virtual table read, creative partners team up to produce more film and television content.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Denver-based entertainment industry pros are joining forces with a shared commitment to bringing viewers thought-provoking and downright fun content. The company, https://www.fireflyrev.com/ builds on the success of its remote table read project live streamed last September as a fundraiser for entertainment workers impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Laura Carson, Krista Gano and Pam Renall produced the enhanced table read of an original award-winning screenplay titled “Invisible” with a star-studded cast including Oscar-winner Jim Rash (Community, Downhill), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones, Knives Out), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber), and Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones, School of Rock). Carson and Gano co-wrote the comedy script and plan to produce a full-length feature film as the new production company’s first project.
Renall, who played a role in the table read, said, “I’m honored to partner with these amazing women. Each of us has decades of experience in different areas of the industry, and I’m particularly excited about producing Invisible- it makes me laugh every time I read the script.”
After winning Best Screenplay from Women in Film and Media Colorado (WIFMCO), the script was further developed, and the virtual table read production staged. Carson said, “This is a hilarious action-packed comedy that offers a great opportunity for a female superhero to save the day.” The story revolves around a brilliant research scientist, Dr. Pam Perdue, who wakes up on her 40th birthday to find she has become invisible.
Krista Gano says, "We couldn't be happier to announce this new venture. While over 51% of audiences are women, we only represent about 24% of our industry. We know there are new stories and perspectives to explore, and that this team of female filmmakers is ready to do it."
ABOUT LAURA CARSON, KRISTA GANO, AND PAM RENALL
Laura Carson is an actress, writer, producer and photographer. Her film and TV credits include Interrogation, LA to Vegas, Grey's Anatomy, and Dime Short, which she also wrote. She recently co-produced, co-wrote and starred in UnCorked, a 10 episode webseries. She is the Chief Creative Officer of Working Artist Group. When not working on her own film projects, she educates young filmmakers and is a guest judge for the Directing Change Program and Film Contest for teens in California.
Krista Gano is an award-winning producer/writer/director and founder of The Working Artist Group. She has worked with Academy Award and Tony Award winners alike at the Geffen Playhouse, and as the former Executive Director of the World Famous Groundlings Theatre. She can also be found mentoring artists through the SeriesFest Pitch-a-Thon programming.
Pam Renall is an award-winning actress, producer and former VP of Advertising Operations at National CineMedia where she led ad campaigns in AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters nationwide for major global brands. Renall developed, wrote and produced the national children’s TV show Dish for Kids for DISH
Network.
