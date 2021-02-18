Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOE Announces Teams to Compete in the 2022 Collegiate Wind Competition

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the eleven teams selected to participate in the 2022 Collegiate Wind Competition. Considered the country's most prominent undergraduate-level wind energy competition, the Collegiate Wind Competition challenges teams of college students to develop a wind energy project and design, build, and test a model wind turbine.

"The Collegiate Wind Competition is intended to inspire students and help develop the trained, qualified workers needed for continued growth in the U.S. wind industry," said Kelly Speakes-Backman, Acting Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. "We’re excited to see what innovations these future wind workers bring to the 2022 competition."

The colleges and universities selected to participate in the 2022 Collegiate Wind Competition, which is scheduled to take place May 16–19, 2022, at the CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas, are:

