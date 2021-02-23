Play Maysie Kickstarter Campaign will Create a Home on the Go for Kids With Big Imaginations
New toy makes its way to the crowdfunding space to help kids master independent free play and to replace the tablet on the go.
By supporting our product and mission on Kickstarter, I know that we can make a real change in the lives of children through the quality of their play.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created by a single adoptive mom, a new toy inspired by big ideas, design, and a grounding sense of home comes to Kickstarter. Slated for launch on March 3rd, Play Maysie is a portable, customizable world in a case for the pint-sized bunch. Noted as “everything a dollhouse should be,” this toy is a gender-neutral classic childhood favorite that is made for adventures.
— Kayla Lupean, Founder of Play Maysie, LLC
At the core of the company's mission, for every three Play Maysie cases purchased, they will donate another one to a child who is entering the foster care system. Their hope is, with an integral sense of ownership, foster youth can open their Play Maysie case at any time to create an experience where they feel safe, secure, and in control during a time where nearly everything in their world is unfamiliar.
Poised to inspire free thought, free play, and independence, this toy was created for limitless imagination during play. Play Maysie’s design was inspired by the nostalgia of vintage tin lunchboxes. It folds out on both sides to showcase interchangeable, magnetic rooms with fixed wooden furniture - built for frustration-free play, less mess, and no more lost pieces! With an eye on teaching sustainability, each Play Maysie is made of eco-friendly, renewable materials for indoor and outdoor play either at home or on the go.
Kayla Lupean, the founder of Play Maysie, LLC, said, “Play Maysie is production-ready but needs funding for manufacturing. If we reach our goal on Kickstarter, I will immediately fund our first production run. By supporting our product and mission on Kickstarter, I know that we can make a real change in the lives of children through the quality of their play. I need parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, to pre-order Play Maysie and make a huge difference, too.” Discover more with Play Maysie.
About Maysie, LLC:
Maysie, LLC was founded by Kayla Lupean, the creator of Play Maysie: A Portable World of Play™.
