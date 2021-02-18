Vonage to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

Vonage Investor Day 2021 will feature presentations from members of Vonage’s executive leadership team who will discuss the Company’s vision, strategy, key business initiatives, and financial goals. Attendees can pre-register for Vonage Investor Day 2021 here . A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible via the Vonage Investor Relations site at https://ir.vonage.com/ on March 5. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for future access.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

