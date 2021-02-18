Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Business Research Company’s Research On The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market Report Describes And Evaluates The Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market. It Covers Three Five-Year Periods Including, 2015 To 2020, Termed The Historic Period, 2020 Through 2025, The Forecast Period, And 2025-2030 The Forecast Period. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Is Segmented By Product Into Consumables & Reagents, Instruments And Software; By End-Users Into Clinical Diagnostics, Life Science Research, Industrial Applications.

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and RT-PCR tests and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer detection of genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus.

The PCR test is one of the most commonly used diagnostic tests for detecting pathogens (including viruses), that cause diseases such as Ebola, African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease, and HIV. Since the COVID-19 virus is made up of RNA genomes, real time or conventional RT–PCR is used to detect it.

The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market reached a value of nearly $22 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 28% since 2015. The growth is mainly driven by increase in demand for these tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to decline at a CAGR of -10.93% from 2020 to reach $12 billion in 2025.  The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is expected to stabilize and reach $17 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of nearly 6%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers major PCR testing companies, real-time PCR market share by company, PCR test kit manufacturers, real-time PCR market size, real-time PCR (qPCR) market regional outlook, and real-time PCR testing market forecasts.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market constituted 19.8% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and others.

Player-adopted strategies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market as per TBRC’s analysis include strengthening polymerase chain reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction testing business by getting approvals of new innovative solutions in different geographical region and adapting to rapid and significant technological changes

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been seen on the global polymerase chain reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction testing market. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of polymerase chain reaction and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing in the healthcare industry, highlighting the power of sequencing-based diagnostic testing in global efforts to combat the spread of the infectious diseases, and its importance in supporting recovery efforts.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market segments and geographies, trends, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

