TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at February 26, 2021.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.12 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.62.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: February 25, 2021 Record Date: February 26, 2021 Payable Date: March 10, 2021

















