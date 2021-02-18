Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05542 per Equity share. The distribution is payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as of February 26, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on February 26, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.05542 per share based on the VWAP of $6.65 payable on March 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Canada Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc.
EnCana Corporation Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation
  Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation


   
Distribution Details  
Equity Share (DS) $0.05542
Ex-Dividend Date: February 25, 2021
Record Date: February 26, 2021
Payable Date: March 10, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com 


