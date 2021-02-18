E Source to host March 10 webinar: Data-driven vegetation management boosts reliability and reduces costs for utilities

/EIN News/ -- United States, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Source, the leading provider of customer-focused research, data science, and consulting for utilities and cities, will be hosting a free webinar for utilities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. EST: Data-driven vegetation management boosts reliability and reduces costs for utilities.





The one-hour virtual event, featuring Tom Martin, managing director of data science at E Source, will explain how utilities are using machine learning and artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce operations and maintenance (O&M) costs in vegetation management.

“The E Source data science division has helped dozens of utilities optimize and streamline their vegetation-management operations. We calculate vegetation risk scores across our clients’ transmission lines, allowing them to cut costs, improve system reliability, and optimize crew work plans and schedules,” says Tom Martin. “Advances in predictive data science and new technologies provide an opportunity for you to reevaluate existing processes to achieve operational efficiencies and save money.”

Attendees will learn how combining data from disparate sources like LIDAR, satellite imagery, and others can create dynamic models that work with workflow management systems to prioritize tree-trimming in a way that reduces costs and improves reliability.

“If you’re pursuing operational enhancements to your vegetation-management processes, you’ll reap transmission and distribution benefits from granular data analysis,” says Martin.

The webinar is aimed at utility professionals who want to learn how to reduce their utility’s O&M costs related to vegetation management. Learn more and register.





Webinar title: Data-driven vegetation management boosts reliability and reduces costs for utilities

Date and time: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 2:00–3:00 p.m. EST

Speaker: Tom Martin, Managing Director, Data Science, E Source

Registration link: www.esource.com/001201suvv/data-driven-vegetation-management-boosts-reliability-and-reduces-costs-utilities



About E Source: E Source is the leading solver of problems facing electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking data, and consulting services to more than 500 utilities, municipalities, and their partners. Our guidance helps customers make data-driven decisions to strengthen their customer relationships, plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs, and further their environmental sustainability goals while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.

