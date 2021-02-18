Morgan and DiSalvo’s Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo Named to Super Lawyers List for 2021

Alpharetta Estate Planning Firm’s Partners Rank in Top Five Percent of Lawyers in Georgia

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., an award-winning estate planning firm in business for more than 25 years, announced today that both partners have been named to the 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers List. Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo were each named to the Super Lawyers list for the ninth consecutive year. Only the top five percent of attorneys in each state qualify for the Super Lawyers list.



“Loraine and I consider it quite an honor to both be named to the Super Lawyers list for the ninth time,” said Morgan. “Our team works hard to keep us in this elite position year after year. We are passionate estate planners and it’s always meaningful to be recognized for our efforts.”

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations and evaluations combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

Super Lawyers does not permit attorneys to pay to be on the list, and no purchase of any product is required for inclusion on Super Lawyers. The process is completely objective and results in a list that the public can use with confidence to find truly exceptional lawyers in their area. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com .

About Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C., consists of partners Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo, attorney Allison Byrd, and their team. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies. The firm has received the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating, the highest awarded by the organization, every year since its inception in 1995. Additionally, Morgan and DiSalvo is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the few select firms in Georgia to achieve its premier “Metro Tier 1” rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information, visit www.morgandisalvo.com.

