Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign

After successful operational results from its Collection Sites subsidiary, which includes the sale of 73,973 tests at an average price of $96 in January, Medivolve is initiating an investor awareness campaign

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of an investor marketing campaign to increase awareness for the Company’s strong operational results and its strategic decision to enter the telehealth and remote patient monitoring market. The Company has allocated this budget for digital marketing given current state of affairs; the Company cannot attend tradeshows, sponsor events, or travel for roadshows in the same capacity it could pre-pandemic, and hence, has allocated these budgets to digital efforts to ensure the company does not suffer due to lack of market awareness. The awareness campaign will include marketing services from the below groups at the set-out terms.



EMC Marketing Services

Medivolve has entered into an agreement for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services with Emerging Markets Consulting LLC (EMC), with respect to EMC providing investor relation services to the company. Effective February 24, 2021, the EMC agreement has an initial term of 90 days, wherein the company will pay EMC a non-refundable fee of US$250,000. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the company.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

Winning Media Marketing Services

Medivolve has entered into an agreement for strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services with Winning Media LLC (WM). Effective February 8, 2021, the WM agreement has an initial term of 90 days, wherein the company will pay WM a non-refundable fee of $250,000. The company can terminate the WM agreement at any time upon 30 days of notice. Neither WM nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the company.

Winning Media (WM) in Houston, TX. brings over 20 years of experience in the online advertising and investor relations industry. WM provides strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services. Today WM is the industry leader and most in demand firms in the online financial advertising space.

Amherst Baer Marketing Services

Medivolve has retained Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp. (ABCC) of Langley, B.C., as investor relations consultant to prepare a marketing campaign for the company. ABCC will be paid $70,000 a month for a three-month contract. The contract can be terminated at any time on 30 days of notice, and is effective as of February 6, 2021. ABCC operates out of North Vancouver, B.C., and is owned by Lisa Little. ABCC provides digital media marketing services for issuers and non-issuers. Neither ABCC nor any representatives of ABCC own any securities of the Company, directly or indirectly, or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company. The services provided will include:

Creation of copywriting by CFA;

Creation of video interviews with key senior management;

The sale of digital media traffic;

Hosting of copywriting.

About Collection Sites

Collection Sites COVID-19 testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results in less than 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. The testing centres are powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com .

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

Medivolve’s primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@medivolve.ca



For investing enquiries, please contact:

info@medivolve.ca



For US media enquiries, please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launch of the investor awareness campaign; agreements entered into with different marketing providers, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.