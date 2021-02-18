Translate Bio to Present at the SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced that Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases by generating protective immunity. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases with a lead pulmonary candidate being evaluated as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Additional pulmonary diseases are being evaluated in discovery-stage research programs that utilize a proprietary lung delivery platform. Translate Bio also believes its technology may apply broadly to a wide range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Additionally, the platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or protein degradation. Translate Bio is also pursuing the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases under a collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur.

Contacts for Translate Bio

