Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Monday, March 01, 2021
8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
12:30 p.m. PST (3:30 p.m. EST)

Credit Suisse Software Investor Day
Monday, March 08, 2021
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings

Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST)

Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials, And TMT Investor Conference
Friday, March 12, 2021
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings		  


Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


Primary Logo

