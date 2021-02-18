Capital Senior Living Completes First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All Communities

More than two-thirds of communities have also completed second-round clinics

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), working with CVS Health and local health departments, has completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at all its communities. To date, 89% of residents and 42% of staff members have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Company intends to make the vaccine available to residents and staff members by hosting three vaccine clinics at each of its communities.

The Company has also completed second-round clinics at 68% of its communities. In communities that have completed two vaccine clinics, 75% of residents and 34% of staff have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

“After eight weeks of intense activity, we have reached another important milestone, offering all residents and staff members access to their first dose of the vaccine. Continuing our current pace, we expect to complete nearly all of our second-round clinics by the end of March, and all three rounds of vaccination clinics by the end of April,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “We are proud of the way our communities have managed through the challenges of the pandemic and the logistics of the vaccination process. COVID-19 incidence rates have declined across our portfolio, and we remain optimistic that it will continue to trend favorably. Leading indicators, such as leads and tours, are at their highest levels since March 2020, indicating that demand for seniors housing and services is beginning to improve.”

The Company considers the safety of its residents and staff paramount, and the successful distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is a significant step in protecting residents and returning to normal daily activities. While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing, will remain in place for the near-term, many of the Company’s communities are now allowing family visitation for fully vaccinated residents. Visitors are screened and escorted directly to residents’ apartments and required to always wear masks while in the community.

The Company continues its internal education campaign, “Together we are the difference,” developed to educate and encourage employees and residents to get the vaccine. Additionally, the Company has developed educational resources and communication tools to help communities discuss the vaccine with residents and staff members, helping to ease any concerns.



The Company is partnering with CVS Health and local health departments to provide trained personnel and supplies to administer the vaccine as well as managing logistics to ship and store the vaccine per manufacturer requirements.



Employees, residents, and families should look for communications from their local Capital Senior Living communities for clinic dates and times.

