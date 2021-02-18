Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CMC Materials to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL , Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. ET), as a virtual meeting.

To attend the virtual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CCMP2021 at least five minutes prior to the start of the meeting to log in. A webcast replay of the Annual Meeting will be available until March 3, 2022.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials, primarily to semiconductor manufacturers.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information about CMC Materials, Inc., visit www.cmcmaterials.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
CMC Materials, Inc.
(630) 499-2600

