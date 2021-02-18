Interos And BitSight Win Contract to Protect Federal Supply Chains

Joint Effort Provides Risk-Monitoring Solution to DoD to Manage Risk and Help Ensure Compliance with Section 889 Mandates

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the operational resilience company, and BitSight, the security ratings company today announced the pairing of BitSight security ratings with the AI-powered Interos platform to increase supply-chain resilience for a mutual DoD customer.



The joint effort will provide visibility into 3rd, 4th and 5th tier parties in supply chains to mitigate risk by identifying factors related to relationships with prohibited companies, foreign ownership, vendor and geographic concentrations, as well as financial and cyber risk. BitSight’s cybersecurity ratings provide an external, validated and continuously updated view into the security posture of a company. These ratings will join Interos’ other risk factors that are continuously monitored for the earliest signs of disruption.

“Government and commercial supply chains are comprised of the same millions of suppliers,” observes Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of Interos, based in Arlington, Va. “While they are both exposed to similar risks, they vary tremendously in their ability to access the information they need to detect those risks and prevent disruption of their supply chains. On this effort we are providing the government with a common source of current information about risks in their supply chains that is essential for ensuring operational resilience -- especially in light of pressing demands to comply with regulations, such as 889 and CMMC, effectively.”

Adds Steve Harvey, CEO of Boston-based BitSight: “Recent events have clearly shown the degree to which supply-chain risk can jeopardize the mission and imperil government and commercial entities. With BitSight’s continuously updated data on 300 million companies and the only security rating which has been statistically shown to correlate with the risk of breach, organizations gain continuous visibility into risks and interdependencies. The BitSight-Interos joint effort provides valuable cyber-risk data and unique digital relationship information to help customers manage supply-chain risk more effectively.”

About Interos

Interos protects the world’s largest enterprises -- their operations and their reputations -- from supply chain attacks by nation states and criminal organizations; from disruption driven by pandemics, tech, and trade wars; and from compromise related to unethical labor, financial distress, and sustainability challenges.

The Interos Knowledge Graph is the world’s largest business-relationship database containing billions of businesses, trillions of relationships, and countless attributes and inputs. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, Interos reveals multi-tier nodes on the extended supply chain, infers relationships, monitors real-time events, and assesses risk – instantly and continuously. For more information, visit www.interos.ai or follow @InterosInc on Twitter.

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com, read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

For media inquiries, please reach out to:

Monica Couvillion

Edelman, Corporate & Public Affairs

monica.couvillion@edelman.com

Or

Rachel Forsyth

Finn Partners

interos@finnpartners.com