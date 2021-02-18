MeritDirect-owned 180byTwo Announces Strategic Hires Across Product and Sales

Leading B2B marketing firm expands senior bench to increase development and sales velocity

/EIN News/ -- RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritDirect, announced today that the company has hired several new team members to help drive product and sales growth. Guy Jones, as Vice President, Product Management, Gil Barzilay as Vice President, New Business Development and Alex Lukashov as Vice President, Sales. Following the recent strategic acquisition of data-driven B2B marketing firm 180byTwo, these hires serve to support a shared product roadmap and client expansion.



“MeritDirect delivers unique value to B2B marketers looking for data-driven solutions across channels. I’m excited to bring my product and analytics expertise to the company at such an exciting growth phase. I look forward to collaborating with the team to bring our clients the most innovative solutions on the market,” said Guy Jones, Vice President, Product Management.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Guy to the product organization as we build out more data-driven, omnichannel solutions for B2B marketers. His experience in this space will be invaluable as he works with the team to release cutting edge, relevant offerings for our clients,” said Eric Shaffer, Chief Product Officer at 180byTwo.

MeritDirect continues to grow its product portfolio both natively and through strategic connections between core products and recently acquired capabilities from 180byTwo. Guy Jones’ product focused leadership creates a competitive advantage in his role to deliver on this growth. Jones has a deep background in data and analytics with companies like Intuit, Spyglass Insights and Aberdeen Group. Most recently, Jones was a Business Analyst at Kaiser Permanente. Jones will manage the roadmap and lead DaaS products, and will collaborate with the team across analytics, measurement and insights products.

Gil Barzilay brings over 15 years of ad tech experience to his role as and will be responsible for 180byTwo's Programmatic Partnerships like Oracle, Liveramp, and Eyeota. Most recently, he was Senior Director of Business Development at Throtle.io. In his previous role at Liveramp, Barzilay was the Commercial Lead for their Key Technology Platform Accounts.

Alex Lukashov delivers a wealth of enterprise sales experience to 180byTwo with a background of product and sales in the B2B and Intent space while at Madison Logic, Bombora, AdStage and LinkedIn. In his new role as Vice President, DaaS Sales, Lukashov will be focusing on data licensing deals working with great brands and channel partners as they integrate 180byTwo data into their marketing stack and platforms.

“It’s a pleasure to have both Gil and Alex join our team. Their combined expertise across business development and sales will help us expand the reach of solutions from our 180byTwo portfolio within the larger MeritDirect offering,” said Ben Goldman, Senior Vice President, Digital for 180byTwo.

About 180byTwo

180byTwo, based in Clearwater, FL is an industry-leading Business-to-Business and Account-Based Marketing solutions provider. Savvy B2B brands and progressive marketers worldwide use 180byTwo to drive their strategy and maximize marketing ROI. 180byTwo’s suite of Artificial Intelligence-powered Data and Software solutions provide marketers with the tools and expertise needed to orchestrate omni-channel programs seamlessly. More information on 180byTwo can be found at www.180byTwo.com

About MeritDirect

MeritDirect, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform to provide marketers access to the most comprehensive, current and relevant B2B data in the market so they can optimize and improve their customer acquisition and retention efforts. More information on MeritDirect can be found at www.MeritDirect.com.



CONTACT:

Deirdre Blohm

MeritDirect

Senior Vice President, Marketing

914.368.1066

dblohm@meritdirect.com