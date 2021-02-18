Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in upcoming presentations at the following virtual investor conferences:
- SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. E.T.
- Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. E.T.
A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
