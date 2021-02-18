Scout Bio to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Animal Health Summit

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Mark Heffernan, Scout Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Animal Health Summit on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. ET.



About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout Bio’s therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio has a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, a leader in the field of genetic medicine research. Scout Bio is a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, see www.scoutbio.co

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212.362.1200

Sarah.Mccabe@sternir.com

Media:

Fran Gaconnier

Scout Bio

214.417.4142

fran.gaconnier@scoutbio.co