Plivo the Momentum Leader in G2 Cloud Communication Platforms Grid

Disruptive Cloud Communications Company Receives Highest User Satisfaction Score

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plivo, the cloud communications platform that enables businesses to engage with their customers, is a Leader in the G2 Cloud Communication Platforms Grid® for Winter 2021 and the Momentum Grid® for Cloud Communication Platforms Leader. Plivo received the highest Satisfaction score of any vendor on the Cloud Communication Platforms Grid and exhibits the strongest growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, customer adoption, and digital presence.

Plivo offers a communications platform with carrier connectivity in more than 190 countries. Its API platform represents a simple, quick, and scalable way to modernize customer communications.

"Plivo congratulates the other organizations highlighted on the G2 Grids and is proud to be considered a Leader," said Venky, co-founder and CEO, Plivo. "Along with being recognized as a Leader, Plivo also had the highest growth trajectory of any product on the grid during the reporting period. Seamless cloud communications are becoming more and more crucial in today's business environment, and we intend to continue setting a positive example for the industry."

G2 releases quarterly reports by category, ranking vendors across a variety of factors. To develop its scores, G2 applies an algorithm to reviews from its user community and data from social networks and other online sources. Satisfaction scores are based on end-user satisfaction and customer review quality and quantity. Market Presence scores are based on public information, including company growth and other metrics. Momentum scores are calculated based on growth of customer adoption, digital presence, and customer satisfaction scores.

About Plivo

Plivo is a communications platform that enables businesses to connect, engage and interact with their customers in over 190 countries. Thousands of businesses like IBM, Workday, Nutanix, Gojek rely on Plivo to deliver better customer experiences globally. The Plivo team brings deep experience in communications and modern software to address the needs of today's businesses – quality, scale, innovation, and agility. Founded in 2011 and with global offices, Plivo is backed by investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Qualcomm Ventures, Battery Ventures, and Y Combinator.

Media Contact
BOCA Communications for Plivo
plivo@bocacommunications.com


