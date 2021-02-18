Kelly® Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Financial Highlights



Q4 revenue down 7.2% year-over-year as sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement continues

Q4 operating earnings of $9.5 million, or earnings of $13.9 million as adjusted, compared to earnings of $28.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 as adjusted

Q4 earnings per share of $0.59 or $0.41 as adjusted, compared to $0.71 in the corresponding quarter of 2019 as adjusted

Full year 2020 operating loss of $93.6 million, or earnings of $44.3 million as adjusted, compared to earnings of $90.8 million last year as adjusted

TROY, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The company’s 2020 fiscal year is a 53-week year and the fourth quarter of 2020 includes 14 weeks.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $1.2 billion, a 7.2% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019. Revenue declined year-over-year in the quarter as the continuing effects of the COVID-19 crisis impacted customer demand.

Earnings from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $9.5 million, compared to earnings of $13.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 2020 fourth-quarter results include a $4.4 million restructuring charge. The 2019 fourth-quarter results included a $15.8 million asset impairment charge related to a technology development project. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $13.9 million compared to $28.8 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The operating loss for the full year of 2020 totaled $93.6 million, compared to earnings of $81.8 million reported for the full year of 2019. The 2020 full-year results include a $147.7 million goodwill impairment charge, $12.8 million of restructuring charges, a $9.5 million customer dispute charge and a $32.1 million gain on sale of assets. The 2019 full-year results included a $15.8 million asset impairment charge related to a technology development project, restructuring charges of $5.5 million, and a gain on sale of assets of $12.3 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $44.3 million compared to $90.8 million in 2019.

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.59 compared to $0.43 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.26, partially offset by a loss of $0.08 related to restructuring charges, net of tax. Included in the earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 is a $0.30 per share charge for an asset impairment charge related to a technology development project, net of tax, and $0.01 from a non-cash gain per share on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $0.71 in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Diluted losses per share for the full year of 2020 were $1.83 compared to earnings per share of $2.84 for the full year of 2019. Included in the loss per share for the full year of 2020 is a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, net of tax, of $3.17; restructuring charges, net of tax, of $0.24; a $0.17 customer dispute charge, net of tax; and a non-cash loss, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.29, partially offset by a gain of $0.61 related to the gain on sale of assets, net of tax. Included in the earnings per share for the full year of 2019 is $0.63 from a non-cash gain per share on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax; and a $0.23 gain on sale of assets, net of tax, partially offset by a $0.30 loss per share related to asset impairment charges, net of tax and a $0.10 per share restructuring charge, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $1.44 for the full year of 2020 compared to $2.38 for the full year of 2019.

“Each of Kelly’s five operating segments reported sequential revenue improvement in the fourth quarter, continuing the trend of top-line growth we’ve seen each quarter since the low point of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Quigley. “Our OCG segment showed particular strength and resilience, surpassing pre-COVID revenue levels. These results reflect gradually improving economic conditions, coupled with traction from our specialization strategy and the operating model we implemented mid-2020. Looking ahead, we’re optimistic that we’ll benefit from a recovery that gains momentum throughout 2021, with pipelines for both organic and inorganic growth strengthening. We’re confident we’ve positioned Kelly to pursue profitable growth coming out of the pandemic and well into the future.”

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 14 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 AND 13 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,241.4 $ 1,337.8 $ (96.4 ) (7.2 ) % (7.8 ) % Cost of services 1,017.3 1,092.7 (75.4 ) (6.9 ) Gross profit 224.1 245.1 (21.0 ) (8.5 ) (9.1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 214.6 216.2 (1.6 ) (0.7 ) (1.5 ) Asset impairment charge — 15.8 (15.8 ) NM Earnings from operations 9.5 13.1 (3.6 ) (27.2 ) Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 14.8 0.7 14.1 NM Other income (expense), net (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (109.1 ) Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 24.1 13.7 10.4 76.1 Income tax expense (benefit) 2.5 (5.9 ) 8.4 143.1 Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 21.6 19.6 2.0 9.9 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.8 (2.6 ) 4.4 NM Net earnings $ 23.4 $ 17.0 $ 6.4 37.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.43 $ 0.16 37.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.43 $ 0.16 37.2 % STATISTICS: Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 10.8 $ 13.4 $ (2.6 ) (19.0 ) % (19.6 ) % Gross profit rate 18.1 % 18.3 % (0.2 ) pts. Conversion rate 4.2 5.3 (1.1 ) % Return: Earnings from operations 0.8 1.0 (0.2 ) Net earnings 1.9 1.3 0.6 Effective income tax rate 10.6 % (43.2 ) % 53.8 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.3 39.1 Diluted 39.4 39.3 KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 AND 52 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 4,516.0 $ 5,355.6 $ (839.6 ) (15.7 ) % (15.5 ) % Cost of services 3,688.4 4,387.2 (698.8 ) (15.9 ) Gross profit 827.6 968.4 (140.8 ) (14.5 ) (14.4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 805.6 883.1 (77.5 ) (8.8 ) (8.7 ) Goodwill impairment charge 147.7 — 147.7 NM Gain on sale of assets (32.1 ) (12.3 ) (19.8 ) (161.6 ) Asset impairment charge — 15.8 (15.8 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations (93.6 ) 81.8 (175.4 ) NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings (16.6 ) 35.8 (52.4 ) NM Other income (expense), net 3.4 (1.2 ) 4.6 369.5 Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (106.8 ) 116.4 (223.2 ) NM Income tax expense (benefit) (34.0 ) 0.4 (34.4 ) NM Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (72.8 ) 116.0 (188.8 ) NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 0.8 (3.6 ) 4.4 NM Net earnings (loss) $ (72.0 ) $ 112.4 $ (184.4 ) NM % Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.83 ) $ 2.85 $ (4.68 ) NM % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.83 ) $ 2.84 $ (4.67 ) NM % STATISTICS: Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services) $ 39.7 $ 60.1 $ (20.4 ) (33.9 ) % (33.6 ) % Gross profit rate 18.3 % 18.1 % 0.2 pts. Conversion rate (11.3 ) 8.4 (19.7 ) % Return: Earnings (loss) from operations (2.1 ) 1.5 (3.6 ) Net earnings (loss) (1.6 ) 2.1 (3.7 ) Effective income tax rate 31.8 % 0.3 % 31.5 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.3 39.1 Diluted 39.3 39.2





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2020

(14 Wks) 2019

(13 Wks) %

Change CC %

Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 511.7 $ 544.7 (6.1 ) % (6.1 ) % Gross profit 89.1 96.8 (8.0 ) (8.1 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 76.5 79.2 (3.5 ) (3.6 ) Restructuring charges 1.7 (0.1 ) NM NM Total SG&A expenses 78.2 79.1 (1.2 ) (1.2 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 10.9 17.7 (38.5 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 12.6 17.6 (28.2 ) Gross profit rate 17.4 % 17.8 % (0.4 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 257.6 $ 272.1 (5.3 ) % (5.3 ) % Gross profit 53.4 54.4 (1.7 ) (1.8 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 35.2 35.3 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Restructuring charges 0.1 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 35.3 35.3 0.2 0.2 Earnings (loss) from operations 18.1 19.1 (5.3 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 18.2 19.1 (4.8 ) Gross profit rate 20.7 % 20.0 % 0.7 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 91.8 $ 136.8 (32.9 ) % (32.9 ) % Gross profit 13.4 22.1 (39.3 ) (39.3 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 13.3 14.7 (9.4 ) (9.4 ) Restructuring charges 0.2 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 13.5 14.7 (8.0 ) (8.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (0.1 ) 7.4 NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 0.1 7.4 (99.1 ) Gross profit rate 14.6 % 16.1 % (1.5 ) pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 102.5 $ 95.4 7.5 % 6.6 % Gross profit 32.7 31.6 3.8 2.3 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 28.9 28.4 1.9 0.4 Restructuring charges 0.3 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 29.2 28.4 2.8 1.3 Earnings (loss) from operations 3.5 3.2 13.2 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 3.8 3.2 21.4 Gross profit rate 31.9 % 33.1 % (1.2 ) pts. International Revenue from services $ 278.0 $ 288.9 (3.8 ) % (6.1 ) % Gross profit 35.5 40.2 (11.7 ) (13.8 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 33.2 33.6 (1.0 ) (4.8 ) Restructuring charges 0.3 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 33.5 33.6 (0.2 ) (4.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 2.0 6.6 (70.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 2.3 6.6 (66.1 ) Gross profit rate 12.8 % 13.9 % (1.1 ) pts. KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date 2020

(53 Wks) 2019

(52 Wks) % Change CC % Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 1,858.4 $ 2,213.4 (16.0 ) % (16.0 ) % Gross profit 330.2 388.4 (15.0 ) (15.0 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 282.6 320.9 (11.9 ) (11.9 ) Restructuring charges 6.0 5.1 16.8 16.9 Total SG&A expenses 288.6 326.0 (11.5 ) (11.4 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 41.6 62.4 (33.4 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 47.6 67.5 (29.6 ) Gross profit rate 17.8 % 17.5 % 0.3 pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 1,019.1 $ 1,131.8 (9.9 ) % (9.9 ) % Gross profit 209.4 226.2 (7.5 ) (7.4 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 133.8 146.3 (8.6 ) (8.5 ) Restructuring charges 0.6 0.4 74.1 74.4 Total SG&A expenses 134.4 146.7 (8.4 ) (8.4 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 75.0 79.5 (5.8 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 75.6 79.9 (5.4 ) Gross profit rate 20.5 % 20.0 % 0.5 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 286.9 $ 450.7 (36.3 ) % (36.3 ) % Gross profit 42.2 72.0 (41.3 ) (41.3 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 50.2 56.2 (10.6 ) (10.6 ) Restructuring charges 1.0 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 51.2 56.2 (8.8 ) (8.8 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (9.0 ) 15.8 NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges (8.0 ) 15.8 NM Gross profit rate 14.7 % 16.0 % (1.3 ) pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 363.5 $ 377.7 (3.8 ) % (3.8 ) % Gross profit 119.8 122.3 (2.0 ) (2.2 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 108.0 119.3 (9.5 ) (9.8 ) Restructuring charges 0.3 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 108.3 119.3 (9.2 ) (9.6 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 11.5 3.0 291.3 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 11.8 3.0 301.7 Gross profit rate 33.0 % 32.4 % 0.6 pts. International Revenue from services $ 988.6 $ 1,182.5 (16.4 ) % (15.6 ) % Gross profit 126.0 159.5 (21.0 ) (20.3 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 133.5 140.8 (5.1 ) (4.6 ) Restructuring charges 1.4 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 134.9 140.8 (4.2 ) (3.6 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (8.9 ) 18.7 NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges (7.5 ) 18.7 NM Gross profit rate 12.7 % 13.5 % (0.8 ) pts. KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Jan. 3, 2021 Dec. 29, 2019 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 223.0 $ 25.8 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $13.3 and $12.9, respectively 1,265.2 1,282.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61.4 76.5 Properties held for sale — 21.2 Total current assets 1,549.6 1,405.7 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 41.0 43.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 83.2 60.4 Deferred taxes 282.0 229.1 Goodwill, net 3.5 127.8 Investment in Persol Holdings 164.2 173.2 Investment in equity affiliate 118.5 117.2 Other assets 319.9 324.1 Total noncurrent assets 1,012.3 1,074.9 Total Assets $ 2,561.9 $ 2,480.6 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 0.3 $ 1.9 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 536.8 503.6 Operating lease liabilities 19.6 20.1 Accrued payroll and related taxes 293.0 267.6 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 22.7 25.7 Income and other taxes 53.2 65.2 Total current liabilities 925.6 884.1 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 67.5 43.3 Accrued payroll and related taxes 58.5 — Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 42.2 45.8 Accrued retirement benefits 205.8 187.4 Other long-term liabilities 59.3 55.5 Total noncurrent liabilities 433.3 332.0 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (17.1 ) (20.9 ) Paid-in capital 21.3 22.5 Earnings invested in the business 1,162.9 1,238.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4.2 ) (15.8 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,203.0 1,264.5 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,561.9 $ 2,480.6 Statistics: Working Capital $ 624.0 $ 521.6 Current Ratio 1.7 1.6 Debt-to-capital % 0.0 % 0.1 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 64 58 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 170.5 $ 82.2





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2021 AND 52 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (72.0 ) $ 112.4 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge 147.7 — Deferred income taxes (57.1 ) (18.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 24.2 31.6 Operating lease asset amortization 21.1 22.3 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances 12.8 4.1 Stock-based compensation 3.9 5.6 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings 16.6 (35.8 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (32.1 ) (12.3 ) Asset impairment charge — 15.8 Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd. (0.8 ) 3.6 Other, net 1.4 (0.4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 120.3 (26.4 ) Net cash from operating activities 186.0 102.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (15.5 ) (20.0 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 55.5 13.8 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (39.2 ) (86.4 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 2.3 3.0 Proceeds from sale of Brazil, net of cash disposed 1.2 — Proceeds (payments) related to loans to equity affiliate 5.6 (4.4 ) Investment in equity securities (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Other investing activities 0.1 0.7 Net cash from (used in) investing activities 9.8 (94.3 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (1.7 ) (0.3 ) Financing lease payments (2.0 ) (0.7 ) Dividend payments (3.0 ) (11.9 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (1.2 ) (2.5 ) Other financing activities (0.2 ) (0.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8.1 ) (16.1 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9.4 (0.9 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 197.1 (9.1 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 31.0 40.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 228.1 $ 31.0





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 % CC % (14 Wks) (13 Wks) Change Change Americas United States $ 891.0 $ 979.1 (9.0 ) % (9.0 ) % Mexico 35.8 34.0 5.3 12.4 Canada 33.8 35.3 (4.2 ) (5.3 ) Puerto Rico 20.9 17.0 23.8 23.8 Brazil — 9.0 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Total Americas Region 981.5 1,074.4 (8.6 ) (8.5 ) Europe France 57.0 60.0 (5.0 ) (11.8 ) Switzerland 59.2 50.7 16.7 6.6 Portugal 42.6 44.3 (3.9 ) (10.7 ) Russia 29.9 33.5 (10.8 ) 6.7 United Kingdom 17.2 21.5 (19.8 ) (21.8 ) Italy 15.7 16.1 (2.1 ) (9.0 ) Germany 8.0 9.1 (11.8 ) (18.1 ) Ireland 5.9 5.0 19.2 10.7 Other 15.9 16.0 (1.0 ) (4.6 ) Total Europe Region 251.4 256.2 (1.9 ) (5.6 ) Total Asia-Pacific Region 8.5 7.2 16.9 12.1 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,241.4 $ 1,337.8 (7.2 ) % (7.8 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date 2020 2019 % CC % (53 Wks) (52 Wks) Change Change Americas United States $ 3,260.2 $ 3,892.5 (16.2 ) % (16.2 ) % Canada 122.5 136.1 (10.0 ) (9.2 ) Mexico 114.4 123.6 (7.5 ) 2.1 Puerto Rico 77.0 74.6 3.3 3.3 Brazil 17.0 34.1 (50.1 ) (39.5 ) Total Americas Region 3,591.1 4,260.9 (15.7 ) (15.3 ) Europe France 198.2 248.6 (20.3 ) (21.9 ) Switzerland 200.4 200.7 (0.2 ) (5.9 ) Portugal 141.7 179.8 (21.2 ) (22.8 ) Russia 118.5 117.6 0.8 12.0 United Kingdom 73.7 103.1 (28.5 ) (28.6 ) Italy 58.2 75.9 (23.3 ) (24.7 ) Germany 30.1 41.6 (27.7 ) (28.9 ) Ireland 19.9 33.1 (39.9 ) (41.2 ) Other 54.6 67.5 (19.2 ) (17.8 ) Total Europe Region 895.3 1,067.9 (16.2 ) (16.8 ) Total Asia-Pacific Region 29.6 26.8 10.1 11.3 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 4,516.0 $ 5,355.6 (15.7 ) % (15.5 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOURTH QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 78.2 $ (1.7 ) $ 76.5 $ 79.2 Science, Engineering & Technology 35.3 (0.1 ) 35.2 35.3 Education 13.5 (0.2 ) 13.3 14.7 Outsourcing & Consulting 29.2 (0.3 ) 28.9 28.4 International 33.5 (0.3 ) 33.2 33.6 Corporate 24.9 (1.8 ) 23.1 25.1 Total Company $ 214.6 $ (4.4 ) $ 210.2 $ 216.3





2020 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 10.9 $ 1.7 $ 12.6 $ 17.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 18.1 0.1 18.2 19.1 Education (0.1 ) 0.2 0.1 7.4 Outsourcing & Consulting 3.5 0.3 3.8 3.2 International 2.0 0.3 2.3 6.6 Corporate (24.9 ) 1.8 (23.1 ) (25.1 ) Total Company $ 9.5 $ 4.4 $ 13.9 $ 28.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOURTH QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 79.1 $ 0.1 $ 79.2 Science, Engineering & Technology 35.3 — 35.3 Education 14.7 — 14.7 Outsourcing & Consulting 28.4 — 28.4 International 33.6 — 33.6 Corporate 25.1 — 25.1 Intersegment — — — Total Company $ 216.2 $ 0.1 $ 216.3





2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(5) Asset Impairment Charge(6) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 17.7 $ (0.1 ) $ — $ 17.6 Science, Engineering & Technology 19.1 — — 19.1 Education 7.4 — — 7.4 Outsourcing & Consulting 3.2 — — 3.2 International 6.6 — — 6.6 Corporate (40.9 ) — 15.8 (25.1 ) Total Company $ 13.1 $ (0.1 ) $ 15.8 $ 28.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES DECEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Goodwill impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Customer Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 288.6 $ — $ — $ — $ (6.0 ) $ 282.6 $ 320.9 Science, Engineering & Technology 134.4 — — — (0.6 ) 133.8 146.3 Education 51.2 — — — (1.0 ) 50.2 56.2 Outsourcing & Consulting 108.3 — — — (0.3 ) 108.0 119.3 International 134.9 — — (9.5 ) (1.4 ) 124.0 140.8 Corporate 88.2 — — — (3.5 ) 84.7 94.1 Total Company $ 805.6 $ — $ — $ (9.5 ) $ (12.8 ) $ 783.3 $ 877.6





2020 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Goodwill impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Customer Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 41.6 $ — $ — $ — $ 6.0 $ 47.6 $ 67.5 Science, Engineering & Technology 75.0 — — — 0.6 75.6 79.9 Education (9.0 ) — — — 1.0 (8.0 ) 15.8 Outsourcing & Consulting 11.5 — — — 0.3 11.8 3.0 International (8.9 ) — — 9.5 1.4 2.0 18.7 Corporate (203.8 ) 147.7 (32.1 ) — 3.5 (84.7 ) (94.1 ) Total Company $ (93.6 ) $ 147.7 $ (32.1 ) $ 9.5 $ 12.8 $ 44.3 $ 90.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES DECEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 326.0 $ (5.1 ) $ 320.9 Science, Engineering & Technology 146.7 (0.4 ) 146.3 Education 56.2 — 56.2 Outsourcing & Consulting 119.3 — 119.3 International 140.8 — 140.8 Corporate 94.1 — 94.1 Total Company $ 883.1 $ (5.5 ) $ 877.6





2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Gain on sale of assets(3) Restructuring(5) Asset Impairment Charge(6) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 62.4 $ — $ 5.1 $ — $ 67.5 Science, Engineering & Technology 79.5 — 0.4 — 79.9 Education 15.8 — — — 15.8 Outsourcing & Consulting 3.0 — — — 3.0 International 18.7 — — — 18.7 Corporate (97.6 ) (12.3 ) — 15.8 (94.1 ) Total Company $ 81.8 $ (12.3 ) $ 5.5 $ 15.8 $ 90.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Fourth Quarter December Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 2.5 $ (5.9 ) $ (34.0 ) $ 0.4 Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1) — — 23.0 — Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (4.5 ) (0.3 ) 5.1 (11.0 ) Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3) — — (8.1 ) (3.3 ) Taxes on customer dispute(4) — — 2.8 — Taxes on restructuring charges(5) 1.0 (0.1 ) 3.2 1.4 Taxes on asset impairment charge(6) — 4.0 — 4.0 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ (1.0 ) $ (2.3 ) $ (8.0 ) $ (8.5 ) Fourth Quarter December Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 23.4 $ 17.0 $ (72.0 ) $ 112.4 Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — 124.7 — (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (10.3 ) (0.4 ) 11.5 (24.8 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — — (23.9 ) (9.0 ) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4) — — 6.7 — Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5) 3.4 — 9.6 4.1 Asset impairment charge, net of taxes(6) — 11.8 — 11.8 Adjusted net earnings $ 16.5 $ 28.4 $ 56.6 $ 94.5 Fourth Quarter December Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 0.59 $ 0.43 $ (1.83 ) $ 2.84 Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — 3.17 — (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (0.26 ) (0.01 ) 0.29 (0.63 ) Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — — (0.61 ) (0.23 ) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4) — — 0.17 — Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5) 0.08 — 0.24 0.10 Asset impairment charge, net of taxes(6) — 0.30 — 0.30 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.41 $ 0.71 $ 1.44 $ 2.38

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2020 and 2019 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 and 2019 gains on sale of assets, the 2020 customer dispute, the 2020 and 2019 restructuring charges and the 2019 asset impairment charge are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2020 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.





(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.





(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of assets in 2019 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of an unused parcel of land located near the Company headquarters sold during the second quarter of 2019.





(4) Customer dispute represents a non-cash charge in Mexico to increase the reserve against a long-term receivable from a former customer based on an updated probability of loss assessment.





(5) Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in the first quarter of 2020 in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020 and additional severance costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 to provide sustainable cost reductions as a result of the continuing COVID-19 demand disruption. Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.





(6) Asset impairment charge in 2019 represents the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with a U.S. front and middle office technology development project that we determined we would not complete in order to enhance and expand a technology platform already in existence.



