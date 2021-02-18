GuideOne Insurance Announces Alliance with MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, IA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance today announced its alliance with MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems (APS), leaders in child sexual abuse prevention training and risk management. This relationship will bring discounted access to sexual abuse prevention trainings and resources to GuideOne Insurance’s policyholders in the religious organization, nonprofit and human services, and education niches.

“We are proud to work with MinistrySafe to bring valuable abuse prevention training options to our customers,” said Dave Dietz, Senior Vice President, Core Commercial Lines at GuideOne Insurance. “It is critical that youth-oriented programs and organizations not only identify the risks children may face, but take action to reduce those risks, and we believe MinistrySafe can equip our insureds with the tools to do so.”

Dietz expressed that the implementation of high-quality, up-to-date risk management programs like MinistrySafe and APS “is consistent with our mission of helping our customers be a driving force for positive change in their communities.”

MinistrySafe and APS’ passion for protecting children and those who serve them has been recognized globally – more than 27,000 organizations have trained over one million staff members and volunteers on six continents. Their demonstrated success in helping organizations prevent child sexual abuse will be valuable to GuideOne Insurance and its policyholders as they work to make a positive difference in communities across the country.

“At MinistrySafe and APS, we are committed to creating and providing abuse prevention resources for all child-serving organizations,” said Gregory Love, Co-Founder and Director of MinistrySafe. “We are excited about our new relationship with GuideOne and the opportunity to join its excellent risk management team in equipping those who serve our communities.”

Through this alliance, MinistrySafe will provide GuideOne Insurance’s religious organization policyholders access to unique resources for ministry programs, while APS will help education, nonprofit and human services policyholders meet the legal standards of their fields with thorough sexual abuse training and consulting.

MinistrySafe and APS were founded by sexual abuse legal experts with more than 60 years of combined experience in sexual abuse litigation, consultation and crisis management. In addition to the live trainings, legal consultations and assessments, supplementary resources including videos, e-books, safety articles and more, are available for policyholders on GuideOne.com.

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems

Love & Norris, Attorneys at Law. Gregory Love and Kimberlee Norris have a nationwide sexual abuse legal practice. In addition, Love and Norris provide consulting services to secular and ministry organizations that provide services to children. Consulting services often include safety effort evaluations, assessments and audits. Representative clients include the United States Olympic Committee, US Center for SafeSport, Awana International, Bright Horizons Daycare, North American Mission Board, Gladney Center for Adoption, and many schools, camps, non-profits and ministries.

MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems (APS). In addition to an active law practice, Love and Norris are co-founders and Directors of MinistrySafe and Abuse Prevention Systems, entities dedicated to sexual abuse awareness and prevention. MinistrySafe and APS provide Sexual Abuse Awareness Training (live and online) and assist child-serving organizations in the design and implementation of safety systems that reduce the risk of child sexual abuse. Love and Norris are frequent speakers before youth sport organizations and associations, educational entities, adoption and foster care organizations, youth camps, ministries, and other non-profits. They have addressed national and regional audiences for organizations such as USA Volleyball, US Rowing, US Youth Soccer (USYS), Christian Leadership Alliance (CLA), Society for Classical Learning (SCL), Major League Lacrosse, the Risk Management Society (RIMS), Principles of Large Schools (POLS), National Council for Adoption (NCFA), American Camp Association (ACA), and the Christian Camp and Conference Association (CCCA).

