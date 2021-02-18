Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the First Judicial District
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Release:
Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the First Judicial District
LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the First Judicial District (consisting of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Jeffrey A. Gaertig and Lee M. Timan, both of Beatrice; and Richard R. Smith of Cook.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Beatrice, Gage County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Steven B. Timm.