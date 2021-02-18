Media Contacts:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the First Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the First Judicial District (consisting of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Jeffrey A. Gaertig and Lee M. Timan, both of Beatrice; and Richard R. Smith of Cook.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Beatrice, Gage County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Steven B. Timm.