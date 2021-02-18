Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,436 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Lynelle Homolka to County Court Judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District

Media Contacts:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Lynelle Homolka to County Court Judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Lynelle Homolka of Central City as County Court Judge in the Fifth District.  The district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties.

 

Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County Attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services Administrator since 2011.  In her role as county attorney, Homolka has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor, and felony criminal prosecutions as well as a wide variety of civil matters such as proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts/interlocal agreements, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization, and inheritance tax review.  Prior to her work as Merrick County Attorney, she served as Deputy County Attorney in Hall County from 2001 to 2010.  Homolka has practiced criminal and juvenile law for over 20 years, litigating well over 100 criminal jury trials ranging from traffic infractions to felony cases involving violent assault, child abuse, sexual assault, and murder.

 

Homolka holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law.  She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.

 

Homolka is active in the community as a mock trial judge for the Nebraska Bar Association and as a volunteer coach for volleyball and basketball youth clubs.  Additionally, she’s involved in numerous public boards and commissions, including the Governor’s Commission for the Protection of Children, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Task Force, the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, and the Merrick County Youth Council.

 

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Lynelle Homolka to County Court Judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.