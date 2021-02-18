President of Online Trading Academy Comments on GameStop and Government Hearings

President of a world-leading educator of retail investors talks about the real take-aways from GameStop and the upcoming Government Hearings.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the explosion of novice retail investors entering the financial markets with online brokers, their direct access trading platforms, and smartphone apps, education has never been more critical.

“It is a high-stakes endeavor which novices should not be engaging in without becoming well educated, practiced, and experienced. Otherwise, it is like gambling and a casino! No matter what technology retail investors have or what bluster they engage in about David and Goliath and taking on Wall Street. Otherwise, there can be tragic consequences” said Mike Richardson, President of Online Trading Academy. He went on to say, “Nobody believes more than we do in democratizing finance and leveling the playing field between Wall Street and Main Street. But that doesn’t change the fact that the real great equalizer is education. Not technology. Not bluster. Not government hearings or regulatory change. Education. To some degree, it always has been the great equalizer and it always will be.”

For more than two decades Online Trading Academy has been educating novice retail traders to develop confidence in direct access trading and investing. OTA has facilitated learning journeys with more than 80,000 students so far and has developed a first-of-its-kind, revolutionary, all-in-one trading platform integrating education, analysis, and trading embedding its rules-based, step-by-step methodology, education, and risk management-focused approach.

“Education is a word that is used by a lot in the financial industry, and similar words like learning and training, as well. We will likely hear these themes a great deal in the upcoming government hearings and these words will likely only become more prevalent afterward. But be careful, not all “education” is equal. Some education is just informational. Some education is just theoretical. Some education is experiential. This kind of education starts to become more valuable for building skills. It facilitates evolving your proficiency through practical application with guided practice. As a result, we can experience a progression through the complexities of actually doing this in practice. Even better to be in a comprehensive community and learning environment in which we can progressively develop confidence through repetition” added Richardson.

About OTA:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a leader in financial education for people looking to build skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology is designed to teach strategies to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn under the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use similar tools and trading techniques as the professional traders on Wall Street. From a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy is in its 24th year, has expanded to more than 40 worldwide education centers, has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class, which over 500,000 people have attended.

