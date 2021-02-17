Natural Resources Committee – Week 6, 2021

SF 352 – Forest and Fruit Tree reserve property tax exemption

SF 352 makes a number of changes to the Forest and Fruit Tree Property Tax Exemption. The bill would:

Reduce the value of the property tax exemption from a full 100% of the actual value of the parcel to just 75% of the value.

Change the size of forest reserve property that is eligible for the exemption. The bill would require a forest reserve to be larger than 10 acres. The current size requirements are for properties larger than one acre and up to ten acres.

Keeps the size requirements for fruit tree reserves. However, the bill removes one acre of the fruit tree reserve from the value exempted if there are buildings on the reserve.

Limit the length of the forest reserve property tax exemption to five years.

Require the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to inspect property applying for a forest reserve exemption by to ensure that it meets requirements for the exemption.

Require a forest reserve property owner to enter into a deer depredation agreement if the DNR determines the property meets the criteria under that program. [2/11: 8-3 (No: Boulton, Celsi, Trone-Garriott; Absent: Hogg, Lykam)]

SF 353 – Drainage district projects: Repairs or improvements

SF 353 establishes a cost threshold for when an engineer’s report must be filed by the board. The new threshold will be the greater of $50,000 or the adjusted competitive bidding threshold, which is currently $139,000 for vertical infrastructure. Under current law, an engineer’s report is necessary when a project’s cost exceeds the threshold for requiring a public hearing, which is $50,000. [2/11: 10-1 (No: Celsi; Absent: Hogg, Lykam)]