Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,258 in the last 365 days.

Rugby: The Democratic Republic of Congo soon to become an associate member of World Rugby

The Federal Committee of the Congolese Rugby Federation (FecoRugby) (www.FeCoRugby.org) is very grateful to Rugby Africa for initiating the process to obtain its affiliation as an associate member of World Rugby.

This long term work led by World Rugby Representative in Africa, Steph Nel, and by Rugby Africa should lead to a successful outcome at the next meeting devoted to this issue by World Rugby.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the largest French-speaking country in the world, will thus receive the recognition of the world governing body of rugby.

This recognition will come reward several years of efforts to maintain and encourage the practice of rugby in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more and more young people are involved this sport and its universally recognized values.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Congolaise de Rugby (FECORUGBY).

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

You just read:

Rugby: The Democratic Republic of Congo soon to become an associate member of World Rugby

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.