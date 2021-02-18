Winners of the Canon Central and North Africa Awards announced and celebrated at the Annual Partner Conference

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) Partners receive awards across four categories; CCNA is focused on expansion throughout the region, and is committed to ensuring consistent growth with existing Value Business Partners.

Canon Central & North Africa recently hosted their first virtual annual partner conference themed ‘Resilience to Thrive’. It was an opportunity to connect with partners demonstrating a commitment to the region, to help achieve new heights, in a new world. Wrapping up the conference twelve partners were acknowledged during an awards and appreciation session, for outstanding achievement across four categories.

The partner network, spanning 40 countries, were commended for their determination, dedication and resilience to all the external challenges of a year gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 shifted us to look at business through a new lens, as we treaded unchartered territory across the globe.

Partners were recognized for adding value to Canons business, showing outstanding achievements, increasing market share and for bringing the Canon strategy to life.

The four categories across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) sectors consisted of: Best Performance award, Special Recognition, Developing Region Business Group (DRBG) Win of the Month and last but not the least, the President’s award.

DELTA Trading Company, Egypt received the prestigious President’s Award. They recently joined the Canon Partner family with a vision to grow their business and penetrate the Graphic Art market in partnership with a strong brand like Canon. They aligned their focus and strategy with Canon’s on the high-end product models and with their service approach was able to make inroads into the Egyptian market.

“In 2020 there were challenges and difficulties but at the same time, it ushered in new learnings. With the African spirit of resilience, we were able to reboot, restart and reset our batteries, to achieve the market potential that exists for Canon in African markets said Mr. Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

Partners who were also appreciated, received awards as follows:

Best Performance Awards

“2020 Mirrorless Best Performance Award” was awarded to BSS Trading and Silicon21, for engaging and capturing the growing Mirrorless market in Egypt.

“2020 Pro Video Best Performance Award” was awarded to UNOMAT, Kenya and Nigeria. UNOMAT was able to engage with specialized Pro dealers with a clear focus on Customer needs.

“2020 G Series Best Performance Award” was awarded to Mitsumi Distribution Kenya – who have used their strength & experience in the market to capture the demand of the Kenya market.

“DIMS Best Performance Award” was awarded to Systhen, Morocco - who along with the Canon team was able to engage and capture the growing DIMS market.

“Office Colors Unit Best Performance Award” was awarded to Japan motors, Ghana who has shown a strong commitment to drive Office business growth in Ghana

“LFP Units Best Performance Award” was awarded to Carol Buro, West Africa – who has a demonstrated a strong focus on value product across Africa.

Special recognition Awards

“B2C Special Recognition Award” was awarded to Sabi Systems, Algeria that despite multiple contests within Algeria managed the business and stood strong against all challenges.

“B2B Special Recognition Award” was awarded to Gabon Meca, Gabon a historical Canon partner with a sales team integrating a strong service team who implement eMaintenance for DS and of eServices.

Developing Region Business Group (DRBG) Win of the Month Awards

“DRBG WIN OF THE MONTH Award” was awarded to JTC- Nigeria who along with the Canon team approached and conducted POC being able to demonstrate the capabilities of Uniflow especially the security printing based on their RFID cards.

“DRBG win of the month award” was awarded to Technicom for Ministry of Education deal in Mali demonstrating a Strong in-country presence with a great service structure.

“B2B Special Recognition Award” was awarded to ARROV((BCX), Nigeria – who has significantly increased Canon presence in the Nigerian market.

“Our valued partner network helps us reformat strategic goals to ensure business continuity and helps us shape the future with our customers. I congratulate our winners for their passion, drive and energy and together with us for continuously reviewing the changing digital landscape. 2020 was a successful and unique business year and we look forward to our 2021 roadmap rollout. ‘Resilience to Thrive’, is a team effort, concluded Mr. Somesh Adukia,

Media enquiries, please contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency: Rania El Rafie e. Rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com