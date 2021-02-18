Governor Phil Scott Seeks Applications for the State Board of Education

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced today that he is seeking applications for two openings on the State Board of Education.

“The State Board of Education plays an important role in our education system,” said Governor Scott. “I’m seeking to appoint individuals who are committed to enhancing the quality of education for our kids and ensuring students in all corners of Vermont have an equal opportunity to succeed.”

The Board is responsible for the establishment, advancement, and evaluation of public education policy. Board duties include making regulations governing attendance and records of attendance of all pupils, standards for student performance, adult basic education programs, approval of independent schools, disbursement of funds, and equal access for all Vermont students to a quality education.

New members will be appointed by the Governor to a six-year term, beginning March 2021.

Those interested in appointment to the Board should complete the Application for Gubernatorial Appointment to State Boards and Commissions by clicking here.

