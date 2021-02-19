Precision Compounding Pharmacy Specializes in Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Compounding Pharmacy finds success in operating under the approach that “customized medication” is a beneficial method of administering pharmaceutical therapy. In addition to full compounding services, Precision Compounding Pharmacy is widely recognized as a leading LDN compounding pharmacy due to its focus on this versatile compound. LDN is a popular and preferred therapy for the treatment of many ailments including pain and autoimmune issues.
Patients who have questions regarding LDN compounded tablets and capsules can visit the Precision Compounding Pharmacy and Wellness website and request a complimentary consultation with an experienced LDN compounding pharmacist.
Precision Pharmacy is considered the LDN Compounding Pharmacy of choice in the NY area and throughout the country. Their pharmacists have extensive knowledge of LDN therapy and are eager to provide relief to those suffering from ailments that can be alleviated by such a compound. Low doses of compounded naltrexone capsules and tablets are readily available from the pharmacy. Compounded Naltrexone has been known to help in the treatment and pain management associated with Arthritis, Autism, Cancer, Crohn’s Disease, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, among other diseases and conditions.
According to Christian Stella, a fourth-generation pharmacist at Precision Compounding Pharmacy, “It’s not one, but two different mechanisms (of LDN) that are both so versatile, that they take care of so many different conditions. When we talk to patients we usually describe to them that this LDN can be used for 50-100 different indications because of these two mechanisms.”
Precision Compounding Pharmacy represents the evolution of taking the time to understand an individual’s need, then customizing medication to fit that person's specific medical condition. The pharmacy’s passion and focus on educating the community and providing such compounded medications is a testament to their desire to deliver relief on a personal level.
Precision Compounding Pharmacy has the capability to formulate compounded naltrexone in capsules or tablet form and is considered a trusted LDN compounding pharmacy.
Precision Compounding Pharmacy is headquartered in Bellmore, NY.
