USDA Value-Added Producer Grants Available - Applications due March 22, 2021

Workshop and Open Office: February 17, 2021

The USDA Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income.

Grants are awarded through a national competition. Each fiscal year, applications are requested through a notice published in the Federal Register and through an announcement posted on Grants.gov.

Program Funding: $33 million and any additional FY 2021 funding that becomes available.

Maximum Grant Amount: Planning Grants $75,000; Working Capital Grants: $250,000.

Matching Funds Requirements: 50 percent of total project costs.

Who may apply for this program? Independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer- or rancher-cooperatives, and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures, as defined in the program regulation, are eligible to apply for this program.

How may funds be used? Grant and matching funds can be used for planning activities or for working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Examples of planning activities include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans for processing and marketing the proposed value-added product. Examples of working capital expenses include:

Processing costs.

Marketing and advertising expenses.

Some inventory and salary expenses.

Click Here to learn more and apply. Applications are due no later than March 22, 2021. Please refer to the Federal Register Notices for more information on the deadline and various ways the Agency will accept applications.