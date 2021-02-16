Snowmobile Crashes into Garage

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah R. Towne 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 16, 2021

Alexandria, NH – Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile collision in the yard of a residence in Alexandria. A Conservation Officer responded along with medical personnel from the Alexandria and Bristol Fire Departments.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that Michael Plummer, 35, of Alexandria, NH, had been operating off trail in a field near a residence, when he lost control of his snowmobile, hitting an outbuilding on the property.

Plummer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Franklin Regional Hospital by the Bristol Fire Department Ambulance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind the snowmobiling public to always ride within your abilities and be aware of trail conditions.