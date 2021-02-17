One World Universe, Inc. in Negotiations With Medical Marijuana Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® to Assist With Humanitarian Efforts

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in business opportunities within emerging industries and provides humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced it is in negotiations with HempMeds®, a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) which will enhance One World’s medicinal product pipeline being distributed throughout their emerging 3rd world network.

Jerry C. Craig, CEO of One World, stated, “We are proud to stand with the brave pioneers, entrepreneurs and scientists who have continued to educate and advocate for CBD and marijuana as a medication and all its healing properties. For the majority of the people who are aware and have personally experienced the vast benefits of CBD, we stand with you. As we knew then, we surely know now just how valuable CBD and medical marijuana is to people of all walks of life throughout the world. It is with great pleasure and honor to announce our plans for helping and bringing valuable CBD products from the best growers, producers and scientists that the world has to offer as part of our humanitarian efforts and changing America as only One World can.”

HempMeds was founded on the premises of providing help to as many as possible with the knowledge that one will only be stronger by providing support to those around you. “As someone who knows firsthand how CBD can change a person’s life in seeing it in my own daughter and around this industry, we all have a responsibility to be present,” said Raul Elizalde, HempMeds President.

“There is such a profound need - How can we not answer the call? HempMeds’ mission since its inception is that if we can help change just one life, all the struggles and fights to get the CBD industry where it is today would have been worth it. This unique partnership allows us to exceed that goal in such an unimaginable scale. HempMeds is humbled and looking forward to building lasting relationships with OWUV, its family of companies, partnerships and the global changes that will follow,” said Michelle Sides, Co-Founder of MJNA.

Management has been aggressively brandishing relationships and pursuing fortune 500-type business partners, sponsors and non-profit organizations with the commitment to changing America as only One World can. One World’s business model through the sale of products and services such as sporting equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic testing kits, cannabis and various medical services and supplies will help fund and change the lives of young athletes and the less fortunate around the world.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/oneworldu or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California based benefits corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. For over a decade, our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines and educational support programs all while promoting champion play through soccer balls and other innovating projects where play and basic necessities are essential.

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office