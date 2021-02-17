Nkarta Announces February and March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at these upcoming investor conferences:



SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 26, 2021

Fireside chat presentation: 1:40 p.m. ET



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

March 3-4, 2021

No presentation



Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

March 11, 2021

Fireside chat presentation: 10:20 a.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately four weeks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:

Greg Mann

Nkarta, Inc.

gmann@nkartatx.com