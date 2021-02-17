VelocityEHS Recognized Among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce that its Ann Arbor, Michigan office— home to its Humantech ergonomics solutions—has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. This is the sixth year VelocityEHS has received the award, which recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional innovative human resource practices and that set high standards for all businesses to follow.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized as one of the country’s best and brightest places to work,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “I’m immensely proud of what our team has accomplished during such a historically challenging year; even during a global pandemic our employees displayed extraordinary tenacity to accelerate our company’s growth and lay the groundwork for another successful year in 2021.”

Organizations are assessed for the award based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. One objective of the program is to not only improve the workplace for employees but to raise the benchmark for company practices. To be considered, companies submit a questionnaire about their human resource practices and employees are also asked to complete a questionnaire about what it is like to work there.

In an effort to maintain a continued sense of community as employees across the country worked from home, the company hosted a series of virtual social events and conducted regular town hall meetings for leadership to share important company information and address employee questions and concerns. VelocityEHS further ensured its employees comfort and safety by making its Home Office Ergonomics software training and assessment tools available to the entire staff enabling them to create more ergonomically correct home work spaces.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its current job opportunities, visit the company’s career page.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster through affordable software solutions that are quick to implementation, and are backed by unparalleled customer support. We deliver comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles developed and supported by certified professionals with domain expertise in EHS, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, and Risk to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts—including leading scores in the Verdantix 2021 and 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com