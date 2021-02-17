EXIT Realty Corp. International Partners with LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, MA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that the company has partnered with LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance in its efforts to promote fair housing. The Alliance launched in October 2020 and already has more than 700 members and more than 50 chapters across the U.S. with plans to expand into Canada in the near future.

The Alliance is an inclusive member-based, non-profit dedicated to enhancing the professional lives of its members while providing consumers with the proper resources to assist in buying, selling and enjoying their home. Additionally, The Alliance is committed to growing LGBTQ+ homeownership rates while advocating on behalf of the community’s housing needs.

“Our organization is dedicated to being the go-to for LGBTQ+ housing issues while also connecting our members to potential buyers and sellers in the community,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of The Alliance. “Alliance members benefit from our educational opportunities, networking, philanthropy, chapter program and advocacy as we raise awareness on the challenges the LGBTQ+ community continues to face on their journey to homeownership. Many are surprised to learn that gender identity and sexual orientation are not protected classes under the Fair Housing Act in the U.S. We are working hard to eliminate discrimination as a major barrier to homeownership and wealth creation; we’re here to knock down those walls.”

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance was created to showcase transparency and inclusion of all in the community including Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer people. The use of the “+” sign encompasses all the identities that are not covered in the acronym along with representing the importance of allies who embrace and support the community.

Although LGBTQ+ people are protected in some states and municipalities, American federal Fair Housing laws do not include sexual orientation or gender identity as protected classes. Twenty-seven states also have no protections creating barriers to homeownership, obtaining a loan, renting, and more.

The LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is 49%, far below the homeownership rate of 65% for the general population. Fear of any type of discrimination in the future home buying process is a concern for 46% of LGBTQ+ renters.

“EXIT Realty Corp. International is proud to partner with LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. At EXIT, we believe diversity and equity Inclusion is a priority, as is fair, affordable safe housing for everyone,” said Mrs. Bonnell.

About the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance: The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with a presence coming soon in Canada. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To-date, more than $6 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.





