The Aviation MRO Community Will Gather Live at Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas in Orlando, April 27-29

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aviation MRO community will gather in-person for the first time in over a year, with the option to attend virtually, at Aviation Week Network's 26th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), April 27-29 in Orlando, Florida. The event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium (#MALMS).



The hybrid event will allow participants to connect with peers and colleagues in person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando or attend virtually from anywhere in the world. The in person event will be followed May 4-5 with scheduled virtual meetings, networking, chats, and on demand content.

The conference will address how the industry is moving forward after a year of incredible challenges and change. See here for a preliminary agenda. Topics include:

A COO discussion featuring David Seymour, COO, American Airlines

Forecast and Key Trends

State of the Supply Chain: Impact & Aftermath

Cargo: Demand and Conversions Outlook

Predictions and Projections on Teardowns and Part-Outs

Investing in and Accelerating Adoption of Digital Tools

“As we welcome the MRO Americas/MALMS industry back this year, it will be a condensed and more domestic/regionalized version of past events. The smaller scale conference and exhibition will enable us to accommodate everyone safely and securely and enable our customers to engage and conduct business confidently,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, for Aviation Week Network. “MRO Americas plays an integral role in our customers’ business operations and we are so inspired by how the industry has pulled together to support each other.”

The Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium, supported by Elbit Systems of America, Logistics Officers Association (LOA) and Teledyne Controls, is designed to bring “best practices” from commercial and military operations together.

The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors. To register for MRO Americas see here.

MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. Platinum Sponsors are Airbus, Chromalloy, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lufthansa Technik, MRO Holdings, ST Engineering, and United Technical Operations. Gold Sponsors are ATS, Avparts International, BPAero, COOPESA, CTS Engines, Embraer, GECAS Materials, GlobalParts Aero, IFS, Kellstrom Aerospace, LCI, MB Aerospace, Meggitt, MOOG, Nordam, Spirit Aerosystems, Vertical Aerospace, VSE Aviation, and Wencor Group.

MRO Americas will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure Health and Safety standards, along with those of the OCCC. As the world’s leading events’ organizer, Informa developed a detailed set of enhanced measures. MRO Americas has planned for an optimally safe environment from the moment attendees check-in at registration to the closing of the show floor. A comprehensive plan can be found at: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/home.html. Anyone unable to travel to Orlando will be able to participate virtually. Conference sessions will be live-streamed and available on demand and networking will be accommodated over the May 4-5 dates.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Kelley Grace

561.702.7471

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net