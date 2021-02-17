Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,252 in the last 365 days.

Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2021, payable on March 17, 2021. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.08 per share.

About Kearny Financial Corp.
Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.