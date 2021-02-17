Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2021, payable on March 17, 2021. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.08 per share.



Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

