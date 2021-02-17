Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distribution per unit will be declared payable on the distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
February 28, 2021 March 15, 2021 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


