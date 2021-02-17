Great Plains Communications Introduces Intelligent Whole-Home WiFi Service Powered by Plume HomePass to Residential Indiana Customers

Intuitive WiFi without boundaries provides dependable speed, greater signal strength and advanced security throughout the entire home––all managed via the HomePass app

/EIN News/ -- Blair, Nebraska, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an expanding, privately-owned 13,500-mile fiber network reaching 11 states, announces the rollout of GPC Whole-Home WiFi service, powered by Plume HomePass®. This solution provides intuitive WiFi without boundaries to the residential Southeastern Indiana market.

Using cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the advanced WiFi technology service analyzes residential Internet usage demands and allocates capacity according to the number and types of devices to deliver the highest quality, and most consistent online wireless experience to every device in every corner of the home. Simple setup takes only minutes and the service is easily managed 24/7 through the user-friendly HomePass™ app.

“Over the past year, we have seen a dramatic shift in wireless bandwidth consumption. In addition to traditional online activities like web surfing and watching videos, families are simultaneously live-streaming, remote learning, working from home and using multiple smart home devices. With this surge of wireless activity, preventing ‘dead spots’ and coverage issues is critical. Poor wireless strength is not a reflection of the Internet service, but more likely a result of wireless device limitations,” said Dave Junker, Senior Director of Technical Services at Great Plains Communications. “We are excited to introduce GPC Whole-Home WiFi service in partnership with Plume that will alleviate these issues, creating a faster, more secure, reliable and easy-to-understand user experience for our Indiana customers.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with Great Plains Communications and deploy our highly successful HomePass services suite to subscribers in Indiana,” said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume. “The massive shift in consumer behavior towards work-and school-from-home has brought an increasing need for high performing home networks. Together Plume and Great Plains Communications will bring subscribers new personalized and highly organized smart home experiences, starting with the foundation of fast, safe, secure and ubiquitous WiFi served throughout the entire home.”

GPC Whole Home WiFi Highlights:

Adapt™ continuously learns and self-optimizes proactively to deliver greater speed and coverage throughout the home.

continuously learns and self-optimizes proactively to deliver greater speed and coverage throughout the home. Control™ provides intuitive tools for personalization, allowing the user to set guest and child access controls (including age-appropriate content filters).

provides intuitive tools for personalization, allowing the user to set guest and child access controls (including age-appropriate content filters). Speed test capabilities are built-in to easily monitor Internet speed and performance.

Guard™ provides best-in-class online security powered by AI that detects and protects in real time. The system halts suspicious activity, blocks ad and malware and quarantines any compromised devices.

provides best-in-class online security powered by AI that detects and protects in real time. The system halts suspicious activity, blocks ad and malware and quarantines any compromised devices. Sense™ uses WiFi-connected devices to provide whole-home motion awareness in real time for peace of mind and among many use-cases, provides alerts if there is motion when a customer is out of the home.

uses WiFi-connected devices to provide whole-home motion awareness in real time for peace of mind and among many use-cases, provides alerts if there is motion when a customer is out of the home. Includes two SuperPods and router, with additional pods available as needed depending on the size of the home.

To learn more about GPC Whole-Home WiFi from Great Plains Communications in the Indiana area, visit www.gpcom.com/etczone or contact the Indiana Great Plains Communications Customer Response Center at

866-382-4968.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest. Headquartered in Nebraska, they have over a century of experience providing business, wholesale and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including Ethernet, Internet, video, hosted and voice solutions across an 11-state footprint. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers, utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 13,500-mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska, extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the Company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit https://www.gpcom.com/.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world’s first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, powered by OpenSync™, which enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume HomePass™ Smart Home Services Suite which includes Plume Adapt™, Guard™, Control™ and Sense™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data-and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon and platform SDKs for coordination by the Plume Cloud. Visit www.plume.com and www.opensync.io.

Plume, Powered by Plume HomePass, OpenSync, HomePass, Haystack, SuperPod, Adapt, Guard, Control and Sense are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc. Other company and product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com