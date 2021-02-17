B2B eCommerce Leader Unilog Acquires Bravo Business Media

The combination will unify distributors’ B2B and B2C digital commerce channels

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to mid-market businesses, announced today that it has acquired Bravo Business Media , the preferred eCommerce solution for more than 600 decorative showrooms, in an all-cash transaction. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The combination of Unilog and Bravo Business Media gives distributors and wholesalers a larger selection of eCommerce solutions and enriched product content to support their digital commerce strategy. It also helps unite their B2B and B2C selling channels.

Bravo Business Media provides a retail-focused eCatalog service to the decorative showroom industry. Unilog is the premier B2B eCommerce platform for mid-market distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers.

“APR Supply partners with both Unilog and Bravo Business Media,” said Christopher Bohn, VP of Information Technology at APR Supply Co. “Unilog powers our eCommerce channel for HVAC and Plumbing contractors while Bravo Business Media supports our showroom customers. From our perspective, this move makes a lot of sense as the technologies are very complementary. We’re excited to see the synergies that will come from the union of these two valued partners and look forward to leveraging the best of both solutions.”

Under the agreement, Bravo Business Media will continue to operate as a Unilog company, with Ace Rosenstein serving as its President. He will also join Unilog’s leadership team as Executive Vice President.

“Together we will create and deliver a low-cost – yet comprehensive – eCommerce platform that will power the future of digital commerce in the SMB market,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “We’re now in a position to best address the needs of B2B companies that also have B2C channels in the form of retail showrooms.”

“We’ve admired Unilog’s work for some time, and even before this transaction we shared several customers in the wholesale distribution market,” said Unilog Executive VP and Bravo Business Media President Ace Rosenstein. “We look forward to serving both new and existing customers with deeper, richer eCommerce solutions.”

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

About Bravo Business Media

Bravo Business Media is the premier sales and selection software solution for the decorative plumbing, hardware, lighting, and hearth & home industries. We build the sales framework for showrooms all across the United States and Canada. Through our platform, people pick the pieces that make up their dream homes. With our integrative showroom software, trade professionals and homeowners can experience every detail, from pricing and availability to photos of whatever feature they’re looking for, whether it’s a sink, chandelier, or a fireplace. Visit us at https://www.bravobusinessmedia.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Bill Brazell

bbrazell@witstrategy.com

917-445-7316