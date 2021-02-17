/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The well-known Chinese brand of digital solutions for home mining, APS555, announced the launch of sales in Europe, as well as among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The company's service centers are planned to be located in Russia, Germany, Latvia, Armenia, Georgia, and Kazakhstan. The company strives for mutually beneficial cooperation on a parity basis with all interested companies and investors.



Against the background of a sharp digital transformation of the global business, earning at home for billions of people has become the most important task. And the digital home business model has become available thanks to the international Chinese company APS555 . Now everyone who has a powerful laptop and access to electricity and the Internet can earn money at home on the remote. Tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars are available to everyone on the basis of proof-of-stake technology. The Etherium brand and a number of other innovative digital solutions are based on these technologies. The operating system developed by APPS555 allows you to conduct round-the-clock home mining on the basis of gaming laptops, extracting digital gold with ease.

At the moment, APS555 is expanding its network of service centers around the world. Negotiations are underway with the EEC countries on the appointment of the leaders of the representative offices. The APS555 digital network is being developed under the digital franchise system.

In the wake of the coronavirus restrictions, companies working in the field of digital technologies received maximum growth. Therefore, the field of digital innovation is now the most profitable for international investors.

Economic justification of the business model APS555

The digitalization of the global economy has accelerated 10-fold over the past year. Even in countries with a complete lack of digital solutions, the beginnings of artificial intelligence have appeared. Companies that focus only on offline services - restaurants, beauty salons, hotels, fitness centers - have suffered huge losses. And companies such as the ZOOM video conferencing service have seen the strongest growth.

US and European stock indexes fell from their highs by 12-20%, and many emerging markets sank heavily. And at the same time, Facebook shares are growing, and the shares of the Russian SBER have shown steady growth. Innovative healthcare organizations are also on the rise. All digital solutions are growing now.

About APS555

APS555 is managed by a top manager from America, Weiming Jou. It is founded in 2020. The company began its rapid growth at the start of the global coronavirus pandemic by releasing its operating system for home mining. The operating system allows everyone to start their own mining business without large investments and complex technological solutions. The company is currently based in Shenzhen China.

Media contact

Company: APS555

Contact: Maily Ly, General Mentor Assistant

Telephone: 86-755-26628653

Email: hello@aps555.com

Website: https://aps555.com/

Address: 4f, Building A6, Niujiaolong Industrial Area, Longhua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

SOURCE: APS555