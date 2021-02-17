Wisebitcoin Announces 1,000 USDT Giveaway

Wisebitcoin has announced a giveaway starting today and ending February 28th.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisebitcoin has announced a giveaway starting today and ending February 28th. During the promotion, users will get USDT credit as a bonus for net BTC deposits. The exchange shared details on how to receive up to 1,000 USDT in credit for deposits ranging from 0.1 to 3 BTC.

Wisebitcoin’s Senior Advisor JW Cho shared the team’s excitement over the promotion:

“This 1,000 USDT giveaway is a unique opportunity for traders to get credit for net BTC deposits. We are happy to see our platform grow and are thrilled to provide this special offer at the time of the historic Bitcoin bull run. Stay tuned for more announcements from our team!”

The announcement comes after an affiliate program promotion that offered some of the highest rates in the industry.

Wisebitcoin also welcomed a series of recent additions to its team, including former Huobi Korea executives Sangwook Lee and Andrew Chae. The Asian trading platform’s momentum is due to the launch of special features such as deep liquidity, 100X leverage on contract trading, and around-the-clock customer service, which make it a favorite among professional traders.

About Wisebitcoin

Wisebitcoin is a global decentralized exchange for professional traders with a multicultural team of over 50 specialists. The platform provides unparalleled services such as 24/7 live phone support, cloud infrastructure, an affiliate program, and deep liquidity. Other important features include a user-friendly interface, a mobile app, and an insurance fund for asset protection.

To learn more visit www.wisebitcoin.com or https://twitter.com/wisebitcoin.







Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com













