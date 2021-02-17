Ultra-Low IQ PMIC from ROHM Selected to Power NXP iMX8M Nano for High Performance Embedded Artists Industrial Control Board

‘Powered By ROHM’ – Well-designed and well-documented PMIC saves engineering time

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced that Embedded Artists, the producer of embedded SoMs and boards for use in industrial systems and as development platforms, is using a highly integrated PMIC from ROHM, together with NXP’s i.MX 8M Nano processor, on its iMX8M Nano uCOM board to deliver a robust and cost-effective solution for industrial applications. ROHM’s BD71847AMWV is a system PMIC for i.MX 8M Nano, as well as 8M Mini.

Developed in collaboration between Embedded Artists, NXP, and ROHM, the uCOM board measures just 45mm x 42mm, and features the i.MX 8M Nano processor with Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 running at up to 1.5GHz/750MHz. Its low power consumption suits it to long duty cycle, battery-powered remote applications. The 13,800 DMIPS high performance board also includes: 1 GByte DDR4 2400 MT/s; 16-bit databus; 8 GByte eMMC on-board Flash; MIPI-DSI graphical output and MIPI-CSI camera input; USB2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and other interfaces; and an optional Murata 1MW Wi-Fi/BT module that supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and BT/BLE 5.0.

Explains David Doan, Senior Product Manager at ROHM: “Our PMIC was designed to support NXP’s i.MX 8M Mini and Nano across their intended applications, in a broad range of consumer and industrial products. While flexibility – software programmability and OTP configurability – is a key feature, it is first and foremost a low-cost, all-in-one power solution for the SoC, memories, and common system peripherals.”

Doan continues: “The hysteretic synchronous topology provides good transient response and efficiency, even with light load. The PMIC’s pinout is tailored to that of the SoC to ease PCB layout; remote sensing is not needed. I hope it is reassuring for customers to know that this PMIC has been validated by NXP, is on its EVKs, and is fully supported in i.MX 8M Mini and Nano BSPs.”

In addition to power rails, DVFS support, and programmable sequencer, BD71847AMWV integrates a programmable power button, 32 kHz crystal driver and buffered output clock, extensive fault detection and protection circuitry. These features and factors help reduce development time, decrease risk, and simplify application design.

Adds Anders Rosvall, Technical Director at Embedded Artists: "The robust design of the BD71847AMWV is a perfect fit for the demanding designs of the industrial market. The high efficiency translates into lower operating temperature and improved reliability. We saved a considerable amount of engineering time by choosing this well-designed and well-documented PMIC."

Customers can use BD71847AMWV in i.MX 8M Mini and Nano designs using the same PCB. For customers who wish to optimize their PCB for i.MX Nano designs, ROHM also offers a pin-compatible BD71850MWV solution.

A video case study is available here. For more information, visit https://www.rohm.com/imx8m-nano-ucom or view the BD71847AMWV digital data sheet.

