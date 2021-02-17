HayotFilms Launches Remote Live Monitoring Video Production Services in Prague

The services enable clients to attend film production virtually during the global pandemic and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned HayotFilms is pleased to announce it is providing clients with its innovative remote live monitoring production services in Prague.Based in Prague, Czech Republic, HayotFilms is a premier video production company dedicated to delivering exceptional services that meet clients’ specific needs and objectives. The company is comprised of a team of professionals with a unique passion and taste for one-of-a-kind videos that motivate, inspire, sell, explain, display, and share special moments and projects.In the company’s latest news, HayotFilms is adapting to the restrictions imposed by the global pandemic by offering remote video production services in Prague . These services enable clients to virtually attend video shoots from the comfort and safety of their own home and/or office. HayotFilms only utilizes the most professional live stream equipment to ensure clients are kept abreast of the film shooting and can easily adjust shots or make changes in real time.“With our remote live monitoring video production services, we will set up a live stream on YouTube or Zoom with multiple cameras so clients can see each angle from different perspectives,” says founder, cinematographer, and producer of HayotFilms, Otto Beck. “Additionally, clients will be able to interact with the production team through a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call. Our unique setup enables the team to switch up to four cameras, have access to a green screen, and even a chroma key function to instantly composite the video over virtual sets. In some cases, we can even send the final video in the best quality to clients on the same day. We’ve thought of everything our clients will need to effectively and efficiently shoot their projects.”HayotFilms’ virtual film monitoring services are ideal for a wide variety of projects such as:● Interviews● Corporate video shoots● Commercials● Radio and TV ads● Business projects● Webinars● Testimonials● Case studies● And so much more!For more information about HayotFilms, please visit https://hayotfilms.com or on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hayotfilms/ About HayotFilmsFounder, cinematographer, and producer of HayotFilms, Otto Beck, is a graduate of the New York Film Academy with a portfolio that includes working alongside director Costa Fam on a trilogy of short films that were shortlisted for an Academy Awards nomination in 2013.The team at HayotFilms includes a variety of talented professionals, including videographers, sound recordists, DOP, gaffers, makeup artists, producers, assistants, and many others.