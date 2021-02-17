Will Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Betray Tamils & Save Sri Lanka By Not Refering It to International Criminal Court?
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2011, boycotted Commonwealth Conference (CHOGM) held in Sri Lanka to protest mass killings of Tamils by Sri Lanka
Last week, Heather McPherson MP and deputy house leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) authorized an e-petition 3168 s calling Sri Lanka to be Referred to International Criminal Court (ICC)”OTTAWA, CANADA , February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— CTCS
Hundreds of vehicles drove from Toronto and Montreal drove to the Parliament Hill in Ottawa to urge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide Committed Against Tamil People by the Sri Lankan State.
Only five days left for the UN meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau's administration have been silent on this important human rights issue, despite being a member of the powerful Core - Group on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council.
"If Canada wants it can Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC)" said one of the organizers of the Car rally.
"We will know whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Administration is taking Tamil's unified request seriously or saving Sri Lanka from facing international justice for killing tens of thousands of Tamils and sexually assulting and raping Tamil women."
* Recently, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in her Report dated 12th January 2021 urged UN Human Rights Council Member States to take steps toward the referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
* Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2011, boycotted Commonwealth Conference (CHOGM) held in Sri Lanka to protest mass killings of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government.
* Last week, Heather McPherson MP, for Edmonton Strathcona and deputy house leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) authorized an e-petition 3168 s highlighting the UN High Commissioner's report in its preamble and the High Commissioner's recommendations in its prayers.
* In 2019 NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle tabled a motion in the house of commons calling the UN to investigate allegations of genocide by the Sri Lankan state, which passed unanimously the Trudeau govt, so far has not adopted any resolution to that effect.
INFORMATION ON WAR CRIMES, CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AND GENOCIDE COMMITTED AGAINST TAMIL PEOPLE BY THE SRI LANKAN STATE:
1) According to the November 2012 Report of the UN Secretary-General’s Internal Review Panel on UN Action in Sri Lanka, over 70,000 people were killed during the last six months of the war that ended in May 2009.
2) Several were killed when Sri Lankan forces repeatedly bombed and shelled an area designated by the Government as No Fire Zones (Safe zones). Even hospitals and food distribution centers were bombed. Several also died of starvation and bled to death due to lack of medical treatment.
3) International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves.”
4) According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90,000 Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
5) Thousands of Tamils disappeared including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
Canadian Tamil Civil Society
CTCS
+1 416-457-1633
roytheadvisor@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter